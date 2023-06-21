KENOSHA—Ruth E. Thomson, 83, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at Froedtert South St. Catherine’s Medical Center.
A Memorial Mass for Ruth will be held on Saturday at 12:00 p.m. (Noon) at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, 2223 – 51st St. Inurnment will follow at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of Mass.
