Sept. 20, 1939—June 10, 2023

KENOSHA—Ruth V. Bradley, (nee Peterson), age 83, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family, on Saturday, June 10, 2023. Ruth was born on September 20, 1939, in Winneconne, WI. She was the daughter of the late Adolph and Alice Peterson and was the fourth oldest of nine children.

She cherished growing up in a small town and loved returning for visits with family and friends. Growing up on opposite sides of the river from her husband, she loved to banter that her side was the best.

In 1959, Ruth married her high school sweetheart, Chuck Bradley, and followed him to California where they lived on the Marine base where Chuck was stationed. She worked on the base and always felt she was an honorary Marine.

In 1962, they moved back to Wisconsin where she began her career as a Secretary while Chuck attended college. In 1967, they moved to Kenosha to begin their new life. She was ahead of her time as a working mom, a great role model for her daughters and granddaughters to emulate.

She was employed at numerous businesses including Kenosha Memorial Hospital and she held various positions within Kenosha County service agencies. She was also a tireless force supporting Tremper track and cross country, alongside her husband.

The role she loved the most was spending time with her family, spoiling them all including giving lots of treats to Coco (their chocolate lab).

Ruth was the rock of the family, selflessly supporting the endeavors of others. She was a fun grandma. She loved dancing, shopping, singing, hosting grandma and grandpa camp and of course more shopping! (Shout out to Ralph Lauren, Polo and Talbot’s).

Ruth is survived by her husband Chuck; daughters: Lynn (Jim) Muenzenberger and Nicole (Gus) Fernandes; grandchildren: Kelly (Randy) Newman, Kirk (Courtney) Muenzenberger, and Rachel Duffy; great-grandchildren: Josie, Zeke, Bree, Chase, and Kenley. Further survived by siblings: Dorothy Wentz, Violet Rhymer, Arlene Michels, Lucille Weideman, LeRoy (Karilyn) Peterson, Rick (Cindy) Peterson and June (Robert) Johnson. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Marion Krueger.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 6:00 PM in the Kemper Center Founders Hall, 6501-3rd Avenue. Visitation with the family will be on Wednesday in Founders Hall from 4:00 PM until the time of services.

If desired, in lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Hospice Alliance who provided excellent care to our family.

