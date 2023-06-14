KENOSHA—Ruth V. Bradley, (nee Peterson), age 83, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family, on Saturday, June 10, 2023.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday (TODAY), June 14, 2023 at 6:00 PM in the Kemper Center Founders Hall, 6501-3rd Avenue. Visitation with the family will be on Wednesday in Founders Hall from 4:00 PM until the time of services.