Ryan K. O'Connor

Aug. 21, 1974 - June 23, 2024

MADISON - Ryan K. O'Connor, 48, died in his home in Madison, WI, on June 23, 2023, having suffered an aneurysm.

Ryan was born on August 21, 1974, in Kenosha, WI, to John V. and Sheila A. O'Connor. Ryan attended St. Mark's, St. Joseph's, and Oregon University, then graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a degree in Political Science and a Law degree. He spent a semester in Perugia, Italy studying Italian.

He practiced law in Kenosha at the law firm of O'Connor & Willems and was an Administrative Law Judge for the State of Wisconsin.

Ryan was preceded in death by his beloved brother, Matthew, and maternal and paternal grandparents.

He is survived by his parents; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins living throughout the country and the world. Ryan formed lifelong friendships in Kenosha, Madison, and worldwide with people who called him their "brother".

Ryan's passions were music, politics, and the Chicago Bears.

A private ceremony was held on June 30, 2023. Instead of flowers or memorials, buy something fun for your children, grandchildren, or those lovely kids on your block.

Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations

Stephen P. Casey, Owner/Funeral Director

(262) 653-0667