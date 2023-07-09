Sally K. Schneider

1935 - 2023

PLEASANT PRAIRIE - Sally K. Schneider passed away on Saturday, July 1, 2023 in Pleasant Prairie. Sally was born in Kenosha on September 30, 1935, to the late Nels E. and Lenore (Moehrke) Olson. She attended local schools and graduated from Mary D. Bradford High School in 1953.

Sally married Theodore W. "Ted" Schneider on March 2, 1957, at Bethany Lutheran Church in Kenosha. They had two children, Steven Robert of Kenosha and Julianne of Chicago.

Sally spent over 25 years as a volunteer at the Kenosha Memorial Hospital gift shop. She had a keen eye for curating merchandise and loved spending time with her fellow volunteers.

In her younger years, she enjoyed tennis, bowling and bridge. Later in life, Sally took up golf, a sport that was near and dear to her father, Nels. Sally had a natural talent for finding humor in life's simplest pleasures and never missed an opportunity to make others laugh. Hosting gatherings with family and lifelong friends was something that Sally thoroughly enjoyed. We are grateful to her many friends who gave us so many wonderful memories to look back on.

Sally was preceded in death by her husband, Ted on November 14, 2021. She is survived by her children: Steven and Julianne; grandchildren: Nelson Schneider of Milwaukee and Alison Schneider (Mitchell Brever) of Kenosha; sisters-in-law: Mary (Richard) Schneider of Raleigh, NC, and Sigrid Schneider of Kenosha.

Funeral arrangements are private. A celebration to honor Sally's life will be announced by the family at a later date.

Memorials may be made to Hospice Alliance Pleasant Prairie. https://www.hospicealliance.org/

