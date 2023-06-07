KENOSHA—Sally M. Epping, 89, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, Sunday, June 4, 2023 at Brookside Care Center.
Visitation for Sally will be held on Thursday evening from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at St. Anne’s Catholic Church, 9091 Prairie Ridge Blvd. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, June 9, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. at St. Anne’s Catholic Church with a visitation starting at 8:30 a.m. Interment will follow at St. George Cemetery.
