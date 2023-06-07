Visitation for Sally will be held on Thursday evening from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at St. Anne’s Catholic Church, 9091 Prairie Ridge Blvd. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, June 9, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. at St. Anne’s Catholic Church with a visitation starting at 8:30 a.m. Interment will follow at St. George Cemetery.