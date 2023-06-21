After fighting like a stoic warrior for seven years, Scott bravely laid down his sword on Thursday, June 15, 2023 with his immediate family by his side. The courage and tenacity he displayed while fighting the battle against his cancer was unmatched.

Born in Fond du Lac, WI, but immediately transplanted as a military family to several U.S. locations, Scott’s heart stayed in Texas. Scott’s family was dedicated to their church, and he became a decorated Royal Ranger with his dad as Commander. The family moved to Kenosha in Scott’s high school years; Scott was a proud Tremper graduate.

Scott was an incredible athlete excelling in many sports including soccer, diving, basketball, and volleyball, but especially softball. “Speed” was a confident and fierce competitor for many years, taking numerous city league and rotary championships and playing on traveling teams.

While at the top of his game, he met and married Nancy (Hill) Barthuly. She knew nothing of his world of sports and 70’s groove music and found his red dancing shoes “interesting”. However, a match was made and blossomed into almost 33 amazing years of wedded bliss.

Scott’s working career began at Laminated Products where he became Countertop Supervisor and Safety Director for over 23 years. He was proud to have completed his firefighter and paramedic training. In 2006, Scott’s safety background enabled him to make Uline his work home as Safety Coordinator. He embraced his Uline family for almost seventeen years. Within the work tenure of both jobs, Scott was a first responder hero at many serious emergencies and took part in saving more than one life.

Before his disability, Scott was pursuing a degree in Occupational Safety at Columbia Southern University.

Scott was very proud of his children and was a dedicated and loyal husband. He enjoyed traveling with his family and wife. Hawaii was a favorite destination and he had been looking forward to visiting his niece once again in Oahu.

Scott enjoyed playing golf and especially valued his Sundays at Big Oaks, golfing with good friend Jim Erickson “as long as there wasn’t snow on the ground”. Many injuries finally took their toll, but that did not stop Scott. He developed a love of picking and repurposing antiques. Scott truly enjoyed chatting with the ladies at antique stores and converting a blender into a lamp, a bicycle wheel into a light.

Riding his Goldwing was a passion of Scott’s. Nothing could beat jumping on the bike heading west, feeling the wind in his hair, and enjoying the natural scents of honeysuckle, fir trees and farm country. He enjoyed his tight knit group of biker friends.

Scott was a die-hard Chicago Cubs fan and relished watching the Cubs win the World Series in 2016. True to his Texas roots, Scott remained a fan of the Texas Rangers. Scott supported the Packers “unless they played the Cowboys”, and was also a Chicago Blackhawks fan. Every sport piqued his interest, and ESPN was a staple; thank you Chris Berman for kicking it off and giving it such great flavor.

Scott was also a proud cat dad and provided a warm lap to sit on.

Left to carry on Scott’s legacy of dedication, loyalty and love are his wife, Nancy: his children: Jacqueline (Paul) Burkeland and Alexander Barthuly; siblings: Wally (Bonnie) Barthuly, David (Holly) Barthuly, Patricia Jiminez, Brad (Lori) Barthuly, Dawn (Chris) Maylath; and close friend, Gina Tostrud. Scott leaves three sweet cats behind: Mito, Mr. James Bond (007) and Texas Griff. Scott was preceded in death by his parents, Patricia and Walter Barthuly and in-laws, Mary and Wally Jensen.

Throat cancer took its toll, but we are forever thankful to Dr. Neil Shepler and staff, and especially the knowledgeable and capable team of doctors and friends at Froedtert and the Medical College of Wisconsin including Dr. Stuart Wong, Surgeon Becky Massy, Mitch and Stephanie, with special hugs to Nurse Gina Sanfilippo.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Journey Church (youth entrance) on Friday, June 23, 2023 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. and Saturday, June 24, 2023 from 9:30–11:00 a.m. with a service immediately following. Feel free to wear your favorite sports attire, your motorcycle attire, your red dancing shoes or whatever makes you happy. Scott would joke that no Bears attire is allowed, but we realize that is a longshot.

Memorial gifts can be made to the Medical College of Wisconsin and directed to head and neck cancer research. https://mcwsupport.mcw.edu/makeagift, under gift designation select other and type “head and neck cancer research”. Checks to the Medical College of Wisconsin, Attn: Institutional Advancement, PO Box 26509, Milwaukee, WI 53226.

Bruch Funeral Home

3503 Roosevelt Rd,

Kenosha, WI 53142

(262)652-8298

Visit Scott’s Online Memorial Book