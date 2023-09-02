July 12, 1945—Aug. 29, 2023

UNION GROVE—Sharon Kay (Watchorn) Wepking, age 78, of Union Grove, formerly of Highland, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, surrounded by family. Sharon was born on July 12, 1945, in Platteville, WI to Henry “Hank” Watchorn and Ruby Peat.

On May 21, 1965, Sharon married Philip “Max” Wepking. Sharon and Max moved from Highland to Paddock Lake soon after, where they started and raised their family.

Sharon was a die-hard Cubs Fan and enjoyed watching NASCAR—but only when Jeff Gordon raced. She showed her love to her family by teasing and picking on them constantly.

Sharon was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Max; brother, Fred Watchorn; brothers-in-law: Lenus, Leroy “Slug”, Byron, Cyril (Mary) Wepking; sisters-in-law: Eileen (Kenneth) Gundlach, Ena (Donald) Kusz, Norma (Don) Michek, and Donna (Jerry) Sorge. Sharon is survived by her children: Steve Wepking of Union Grove and Theresa (Mark) Pankow of East Troy; grandchildren: Jake Pankow and Kristin Pankow; chosen family member, Amy Paetsch and her son Evan Lonergan; siblings: Paul Watchorn, Lori (Lloyd) Hach, Linda (Clint) Weier, Marilyn Richter, and Barbara (Chuck) Weist; brother-in-law, Paul (Sharon) Wepking; and many nieces, nephews, and other family and friends.

A visitation will be held at Lulloff-Peterson-Houck Funeral Home, 126 Diagonal St., Dodgeville on Tuesday, September 5, 2023 from 10:00 AM until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at Highland Cemetery, Highland.

The McGuire-Peterson-Houck Funeral Home, Highland, is serving the family. Online condolences can be made at www.houckfuneralhomes.com. McGuire-Peterson-Houck Funeral Home, Highland, 608-929-4815 www.houckfuneralhomes.com