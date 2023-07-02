Sharon Marie Hoar
KENOSHA - Sharon Hoar, age 46, a resident of Kenosha, died Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at Froedtert South Pleasant Prairie.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at 11:00 AM in the Kemper Center Founders Hall, 6501-3rd Avenue. Visitation with the family will be on Saturday in Founders Hall from 9:30 AM until the time of service.
A complete obituary will appear on our web site when it becomes available.
Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations
Stephen P. Casey, Funeral Director and Owner
(262)653-0667