KENOSHA—Sharon “Sheri” A. Krencis, age 77, of Kenosha, peacefully passed away on Sunday, July 23, 2023 at her home with all her family by her side. Sheri was born on December 17, 1945 in Kenosha to Harold and Pearl (Belongia) Bauer and was educated in local schools.

She was a homemaker and raised her three children. She thoroughly enjoyed working in her yard and taking care of her family. Later in life she married Richard Krencis on August 12, 1989 in Kenosha. She enjoyed her afternoon lunches with her cousins, strolls down by the lake, trips up north and putting together puzzles with Richard.

She was preceded in death by, her parents, brother, Charles and husband.

Sharon is survived by, her three children: Debra Freitag, Michele (Ron Claeys) Christensen and Jami (Paula) Benefiel; her grandchildren: Natasha (Bryan) Easter, Jessica (Lupe) Romero, Candace Stiles, Stephanie Christensen, Jared Benefiel, Kora Benefiel: and eight great-grandchildren.

In accordance with Sheri’s wishes, no services will be held.

