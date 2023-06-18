Shirley (Crosetto) Miletta

Jan. 4, 1931 - June 12, 2023

PLEASANT PRAIRIE - Shirley (Crosetto) Miletta, 92 years old, passed peacefully into eternal life on Monday, June 12, 2023, at Hospice Alliance Hospice House, Pleasant Prairie, WI.

She was born January 4, 1931, in Kenosha, WI to Lawrence and Mary (Martino) Crosetto. On June 16, 1951, she married Frank Miletta at St. Mark's Catholic Church in Kenosha. They met at a KYF Dance at age 16 and were married four days short of 72 years.

Shirley attended St. Mark's Grade School, Lincoln Jr. High, and graduated from Mary D. Bradford High School in 1949. She worked for the telephone company right after high school. After her three children were in school, Shirley attended Cosmetology School and worked at several different salons including The French Doll and Carol's Mane Street.

She grew up with a love for music, singing, and, along with her husband, enjoyed dancing. Shirley and her sister Dee were a part of a trio that was formed in their early years and when Shirley was 19, the girls sang on a television show for the Morris B. Sach's Talent Show. They won first prize. Eventually the trio became a quartet, and they sang for a variety of events for many years.

Over the years, she attended many, many sporting and musical events of her grandchildren. Her greatest pleasures in life were chocolate and family gatherings, especially visits with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Grandma Shirley's visits usually ended with a "golden" handshake.

She was a member of St. Mark's in earlier years and then St. Mary's Catholic Church where she attended regularly. She had a special devotion to St. Therese. In a gentle and loving way, she passed on her legacy of faith to her family.

In addition to her husband, Frank; Shirley is survived by her three children: Michelle Blaziewske, Renee (James) Brown, and Larry (Christine) Miletta; eleven grandchildren: Michael, Mark (Jillian), Matthew (Anna), Andrea Blaziewske, and Gina (Tony) Ambrosini, Jamie (Mike) Kelnhofer, Melissa (Joel) Chellman, and Justin (Sarah) Brown, Bryan (Natalie), Joe, and Jason Miletta; 14 great-grandchildren: Addison, Ethan, Haven, Oliver, Kara, Reyna, Kaladin, Brycen, Tyler, Leah, Janelle, Mac, Dominic, and Vinny; her sister and best friend, Delores Marinelli. She was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Thomas Blaziewske.

The family would like to thank the staff at Hospice Alliance for their kindness and support with which they took care of our mom during her stay.

Visitation will be held on Monday, June 19, 2023, at St. Mary's Catholic Church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of Mass at 11:00 a.m. Entombment will follow in All Saints Mausoleum, Pleasant Prairie, WI.

In lieu of flowers, those desiring can make donations to Hospice Alliance, 10220 Prairie Ridge Blvd., Pleasant Prairie, WI 53158 in Shirley's memory.

