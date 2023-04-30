Stanley E. McCormick

March 27, 1929 - April 21, 2023

Stanley E. McCormick, age 94, passed away Friday, April 21, 2023 at his daughter's home with his wife Genevieve at his side. The loving couple was surrounded by many family members.

Born in Kenosha WI on March 27, 1929, Stanley was the son of the late Lawrence and Amber (Mitchell) McCormick. Stanley graduated from Bradford High, and during his time there he coached the Bradford girls' softball team. In his words, it was love at first sight when he laid eyes on one team member, Genevieve Stulgaitis.

On February 18, 1950, he married Gen and the two went on to enjoy seventy-three years of marriage. Stan devoted his life to his wife and family. Stanley was a member of St. Therese Catholic Church. His faith of our Lord Jesus Christ was strong and inspiring.

He served in the Army in 1948 for 16 months and was a member of the Reserves for the following four years. He was employed by American Motors as a tool and die maker. He retired at the age of 59.

Stanley loved watching his children and grandchildren play sports. He, as an athlete himself, he was a three-letter man in football, basketball, and was a member of the Bradford track team that became Wisconsin State Champions in 1947.

He coached Little League and Jaycee baseball in Kenosha for 19 years and St. Mark's basketball. He was also a member of the Kenosha Pigeon Racing Club from 1956-1980. He was a Green Bay Packer fan since the 1960's and along with his family enjoyed the excitement of every game. He was an excellent golfer and loved playing the game with his sons and grandsons as of last summer. He often told them, "Don't kill the ball . . . Let the club do the work".

He was a great storyteller; many of the favorites included adventures with his lifelong friend Ollie Christiansen. It is often said by his children that no matter the cost to him he always made life easier and better for all of them throughout their entire lives. His love was given unconditionally.

He will be missed by his loving wife Genevieve; his children: Sherry McCormick, (Clarence), Kathryn McCormick (Gagliardi), Kevin McCormick, Colleen Craft (Scott), Jacqueline Persons (Brad), and Lisa McCormick; his grandchildren: Carrie Mikus (Myron), Nikkie Mikus (Ebb), Theresa Moon (Lance), Paul Mikus, Genevieve Gerou (Kevin), Frank Gagliardi (Dana), Paul M. Gagliardi (Cristen), Ashley McCormick, Zach McCormick (Cassie), Micheal McCormick, Carly Petrausky, Joy Saphner (Cody), Chrissy Poirier (Bill), Brad Persons (Becka), Rachel Persons, John McCormick, Tony Aiello (Michelle), Austin Aiello (Ashley), Kelly R. McCormick (Laurel); along with thiry-five great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Stanley was preceded in death by his son, Kelly John McCormick in 2021.

In lieu of flowers please send donations to St. Therese Catholic Church or St. Jude Children's Hospital.

There will be a memorial Mass of Christian Burial at St. Therese Catholic Church in Kenosha on Monday, May 1, 2023 at 11:00 AM.

