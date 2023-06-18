Nov. 22, 1941—June 11, 2023

Stella Shamberg, age 81, passed away on Sunday, June 11, 2023 at Froedtert South Pleasant Prairie Hospital, surrounded by her loving family.

Born on November 22, 1941, in Maplehurst, WI she was the daughter of the late Stanley Sieminski and Agnes Cox.

On July 31, 1965 in Chelsea, WI she married Dale Shamberg. After they married, they moved to the Kenosha area.

Stella was a member of St. Mark’s Catholic Church.

She was employed at Kenosha Hospital as a Nurses Aide.

Stella was known for her apple, banana cream, pumpkin, and Hi Ho Cherry-Oh pies. She was fondly known as the “dessert maker.” She enjoyed going up north fishing and to the casino. She liked watching Westerns, Family Feud, Bonanza, Gunsmoke, Grit, Match Game, Soap Operas (her favorite was the Guiding Light). But most of all she loved watching her granddaughter’s horse shows in the Kenosha area and spending time with her grandchildren.

She will be greatly missed by her children, David Shamberg, Greg (Sue) Shamberg and Kim (Larry) Sladek; her grandchildren, Jamie Shamberg, Ryne (Andrea) Shamberg, Dayna (Joshua) Rose, Zach Sladek and Kayla Sladek and her great-grandchildren, Paisley, Journey, Elliott, Alexandra and Florence.

Along with her parents and her husband, Stella was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Chelsea Sladek and her brothers and sisters.

Funeral services honoring Stella’s life will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 24, 2023 at the Piasecki Funeral Home. Interment will take place privately at a later date. A visitation for Stella will be held on Saturday, June 24, 2023 from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

In honor of Stella please wear something red.

