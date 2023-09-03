June 21, 1984—Aug. 26, 2023

MILFORD, OH—Stephanie Marian Taylor, a resident of Milford, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, August 26, 2023, at the age of 39.

She was the daughter of Jack and Cathy Taylor; mother of Payton Lynn; lifelong partner to Paul Moore; sister of Brian (Theresa) Taylor and the late Karen Anne Taylor; dear aunt to Samantha and Seth. She is also survived by her aunts, uncles, numerous friends, and a racing family that extends across the nation.

Visitation for Stephanie was held at E.C. Nurre Funeral Home, Amelia, OH, on Thursday, August 31, 2023. A chapel service was held on Friday, September 1, 2023, at Graceland Memorial Gardens.

“Steph was the strongest, hardest working, bravest, and most loving person I have ever met. She loved Payton and myself to the moon and back. Her fearless nature and gentle touch has blessed the hearts of many. There will not be a day that goes by in which I will not love her with all of my heart.” -Paul