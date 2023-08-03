KENOSHA—Steven Hartnell, age 58, a resident of Kenosha, died Wednesday July 26, 2023, at his residence.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, August 4, 2023, at 10:00 AM at St. James Catholic Church in Kenosha, 5804-Sheridan Road. Visitation with the family will be on Friday at the church from 9:00 AM until the time of mass. Private burial will take place at St. George Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorials to the family would be appreciated.
