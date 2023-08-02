Our dear son and brother Steven Hartnell, age 58, unexpectedly passed away on July 26th, 2023, during his final struggles with mental health and addiction issues.

Steve, saved by grace, by faith, is now called home into heaven by his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, welcomed to eternal life.

First and foremost, Steve will be remembered for his many positive accomplishments during his life. He had a unique artistic talent for creating pristine sketches of people, animals, nature scenes, and more. Steve gave away these works of art as gifts of his love and friendship. He was always very kind and generous to all who knew him.

Steve took much joy and pleasure in perfecting his guitar playing. He had many favorite guitar heroes, and he now joins two of his many favorites for a jam session: Stevie Ray Vaughn and Eddie Van Halen.

Steve was also a very accomplished chess player. You’d often find him and his chess board game at his dining room table.

Last but not least, Steve truly enjoyed volunteering at the NAMI Christmas party in downtown Kenosha.

Steve leaves behind his heartbroken family; mother, Kathy Nelson, stepfather, Jim Nelson, both of Mount Pleasant WI, his brothers; Tom Hartnell, of Kenosha WI, Ed (Sylvia) Hartnell of Kenosha WI, and Andy (Danni) Hartnell of Overland Park KS.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, August 4, 2023, at 10:00 AM at St. James Catholic Church in Kenosha, 5804-Sheridan Road. Visitation with the family will be on Friday at the church from 9:00 AM until the time of Mass. Private burial will take place at St. George Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family would be appreciated.

