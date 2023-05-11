1934-2023

KENOSHA—Sulema Diaz, 88, of Kenosha passed away on May 6, 2023, at Grande Prairie Health and Rehabilitation Center of Pleasant Prairie surrounded by her loving family.

Sulema was born on August 1, 1934, in Crystal City, TX, the daughter of the late Felipe and Francisca (Gonzalez) Hernandez. She was educated in the schools of TX.

Sulema married Gabriel Diaz, Jr. on November 22, 1950, in TX. She was a member of St. Mark’s Catholic Church. Her hobbies included knitting, sewing, reading, volunteering, but most of all she loved spending time with her friends and family, especially her grandchildren.

Survivors include her children: Mary (Wayne) Yamamura of Las Vegas, Luis Diaz of Kenosha, Jaime Diaz of IL, Grace (Juan) Garcia of Kenosha, Arnold Diaz of Kenosha, Javier Diaz of Kenosha, Christina (George) Diaz of Kenosha, Elisa (Eduardo) Tobias of Kenosha; sisters: Victoria (Jose) Medina of Waukesha, Rosa Aguilar of Milwaukee, Theresa (Gregorio) Sandoval of Milwaukee; also included are her 22 grandchildren; 40 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren. Sulema was preceded in death by her husband, Gabriel; sons: Juan and Edmundo and her siblings.

A visitation will be held at Kenosha Funeral Services on Thursday, May 11, 2023, from 10:00 AM-11:30 AM with a mass of Christian Burial to follow at 12:00 PM at St. Mark’s Catholic Church. Burial at All Saints Cemetery.

Kenosha Funeral Services & Crematory

8226-Sheridan Rd.

Kenosha, WI 53143

(262) 652-1943