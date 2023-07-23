Susan J. Opitz

1944 - 2023

KENOSHA - Susan J. Opitz, 79 years old, of Kenosha, WI, passed away Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at her home.

She was born March 18, 1944, in Kenosha, WI the daughter of the late Peter Karach and stepdaughter of the late Nora Karach.

Sue enjoyed 50's and 6''s rock 'n roll music, bird watching, bowling, and crocheting. She was an avid clothing shopper and was a life member of the VFW Auxiliary Post #1865, Kenosha, WI.

Survivors include her husband of nearly 25 years, Don; her children: Thomas (Susy) Johnson of Aurora, IL, James Johnson of Tomah, WI, Laura Johnson of Racine, WI, Pam Winker of Kenosha, WI and stepson, Dennis Opitz; siblings: Kathy Silkwood, Larry Stone, Richard Stone, Marilyn Patsen, and Nancy Stone; numerous nieces and nephews; grandchildren: Emily, Elizabeth, Austin, Crystal, Lynda, Charles, Sarah, Megan, Rena and Tia; and great-grandchildren: Brayden, Gracie, Brie, Silas, Alivia, Lexi, and Shelby.

In addition to her father and stepmother, Sue was preceded in death by her brothers: Peter Stone and Jim Karach.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m.–11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at Proko Funeral Home. Funeral services will commence at 11:00 a.m. and interment will follow in St. George Cemetery, Kenosha, WI.

