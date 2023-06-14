KENOSHA—Suzanne “Sue” Kreuser, age 86, a resident of Kenosha, died Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at her residence.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, June 16, 2023, at 10:30 AM at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Kenosha. Visitation with the family will be on Friday at the church from 9:00 AM until the time of Mass. A private burial will take place at Old Holy Cross Cemetery in Racine.
