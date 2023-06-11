June 18, 1936—June 6, 2023

KENOSHA—Suzanne “Sue” Kreuser, age 86 a resident of Kenosha, died Tuesday June 6th, 2023, at her residence.

Born on June 18th, 1936, in Racine, she was the daughter of the late Richard and Marguerite (Westrich) Baumstark.

She was educated in the schools of Racine and was a graduate of St. Catherines Catholic High School.

On October 26th, 1957, she married Delbert “Dell” Kreuser in Racine. He would precede her in death on November 1st, 2012.

She was a homemaker, mother, proud grandma, and great grandma. She was a long-time member of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church. Previously known as St. George. In her early years she worked at JCPenny. Sue enjoyed gardening, cross stitching, shopping, traveling to casinos and camping with family and friends. Where she and Dell lived was HER neighborhood and she kept a watchful eye on it at all times. Of the many things she treasured, most of all it was her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She is survived by three sons; Kurt (Tamara) Kreuser, Brett (Sherri) Kreuser, and Todd Kreuser; one daughter Karen (Dale) Johnson; eight grandchildren; Corey (Jennifer) Kreuser, Casey (Chris) Brandt, Jason Stahlman, Andrew (Natasha) Kreuser, Amber (Jim) Bell, Beck Kreuser, Nick (Sarah) Johnson, and Mike Johnson; 10 great grandchildren, Kendal, Savannah, Tahlia, Brady, Teddy, Skylar, Tiegen, Tinsley, James, and Isla; one sister Jane Blagg; brothers-in-law Larry and Darrell Kreuser and their wives whose company she always enjoyed.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, brother Richard Baumstark, and brother-in-law Paul “Duke” Kreuser.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, June 16th, 2023, at 10:30 AM at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Kenosha. Visitation with the family will be on Friday at the church from 9:00 AM until the time of Mass. A private burial will take place at Old Holy Cross Cemetery in Racine.

Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations

Stephen P. Casey, Funeral Director and Owner

(262)653-0667