Dec. 8, 1932—June 7, 2023

COOPER, TX—Sylvia Patricia Popchock, 90, formerly a longtime resident of Bristol, WI passed away Wednesday June 7, 2023, at her home in Cooper, TX.

She will be laid to rest at a later date at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Portage, PA.

Sylvia was born in London, England, December 8, 1932, to John Henry and Anne (Atkinson) Jenkins. Sylvia survived the WWII London Blitz (September 1940-May of 1941) she had many interesting stories to pass down to her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

She met John Popchock, who was stationed in London with the U.S. Navy, and married John October 20, 1956, while still in London. Together they returned to the United States, where Sylvia studied and attained her U.S. Citizenship in January 1958. In 1964 John and Sylvia made their home in Bristol, WI and raised their family.

Sylvia was a Bank Teller for many years with Kenosha 1st National, Capital One, and Chase Banks.

After retirement she worked for many years at Bensons Corner Antiques. She was involved with her church, St. Scholastica, now Holy Cross. Sylvia delivered Meals on Wheels for several years and enjoyed painting at the senior center.

After being a widow for five years she moved to Texas in 2018. Her family affectionately referred to her as the Queen.

Survivors include her daughters: Theresa Marchand (David), Renee Rasico, and Rebecca Russell (Dan); sons: Anthony Popchock, and Adam Popchock (Tera); nine grandchildren; and five great- grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and infant son.

Information regarding her Celebration of Life at Holy Cross Church in Bristol, WI will follow.

