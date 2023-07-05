June 20, 1970—June 12, 2023

KENOSHA—Tanya Marie Ruffalo, age 52, passed away at her home in Kenosha, WI, on Monday June 12, 2023. Born on June 20, 1970 in Kenosha, WI, Tanya was the third child and first daughter of Frank L. Ruffalo (Nancy Brand) and Marie (Hebert) Ruffalo (Jerry Hull).

She is survived by and will be sadly missed by her longtime companion, Scott Brown; son, David Threadgold; her parents/spouses; brother, Mark (Sunrise) Ruffalo; sister, Nicole Ruffalo; aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephew.

She is preceded in death by her brother, Scott (Lulu) Ruffalo, and her grandparents: Frank D. and Mary (Bisciglia) Ruffalo, Clyde Hebert, and Ray and Yolanda (Piccolo) Tisdale.

For many years, Tanya worked as a Cosmetologist. She enjoyed her life with Scott, making trips to Chicago to visit friends and her love of music and fashion.

Tanya was charming and vivacious, and was known most for her bright smile, and her warm and generous heart. She will be remembered and forever missed for those outstanding qualities.

The family will host a private celebration of her life later this summer.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to the Shalom Center https://www.shalomcenter.org/.