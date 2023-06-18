May 2, 1962—June 11, 2023

KENOSHA—Tarha Mengo, 61, of Kenosha, passed away from a rare uncurable cancer, Sunday, June 11, 2023, surrounded by her loving family at her residence.

She was born on May 2, 1962, to Richard and Sharon (Vix) Brendum in Kenosha. She was educated in the schools of Kenosha.

On May 31, 1980, she married her soulmate Bart Mengo in Kenosha.

Tarha always liked helping people that couldn’t help themselves so she worked in many local nursing homes and assisted living homes. She owned two assisted living homes, Magnolias Assisted Living, for 10 years before due to health reasons had to close them.

Tarha was a kind-hearted loving woman who donated to multiple local charities. She always loved helping people and always knew the right gift on special occasions. She found the good in people and made new friends wherever she went.

Most of all she loved hanging out with her husband, playing with her dogs, vacationing in Florida, sailing on their boat, she was the first mate in their charter business Sail Away Charters, always entertaining and making sure the guests on board were safe and comfortable.

Tarha is survived by her husband, Bart Mengo; her mother, Sharon (Vix) Brendum; her siblings: Tracy (Michael) Gingerelli, Todd (Donna Beckius) Brendum and Tascha (Michael) Rivecco; along with several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her father, Richard Brendum and an uncle, Harlin Vix.

A very special thank you goes out to Tascha Rivecco, Dominique Fredrickson, and Tracy Gingerelli for all the loving care over the last two months.

A Celebration of Life for Tarha will be held on Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. at the Bruch Funeral Home. The visitation will be held on Wednesday from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service.

Bruch Funeral Home

Visit Tarha’s Online Memorial Book

3503 Roosevelt Road

Kenosha, WI 53142

262-652-8298