1918-2023

KENOSHA—Therisa Natalie Metallo, 104, of Kenosha, passed away on Thursday, June 22, 2023, at Willowbrook Assisted Living.

Born in Kenosha, WI, on December 30, 1918, she was the daughter of the late Vincenzo and Maria (Greco) Marrelli. She moved to Italy as an infant and was educated there. She returned to Kenosha as a teenager.

On June 10, 1939, she married Emil Anthony Metallo at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church. He preceded her in death on August 7, 2001.

Therisa was employed at Samuel Lowe, NASH, American Motors, and at Chrysler as a Welder until her retirement after 27 years of employment. She enjoyed playing cards and making homemade Italian food for her family.

Survivors include a daughter, Carmella Benkovich; four grandchildren: Jason Metallo, John (Vicki) Benkovich, Theresa (Bill) Kinville, and Mary (Tim) Sheffield; six great-grandchildren: Emily, Matthew, John, Pauli, Anthony, and Zach; and four siblings: Giovanni Coscarelli, Rocco Coscarelli, Esterina Vildoza, Ida Martini; and many nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.

Aside from her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son and daughter-in-law, James and Carole Metallo; a son-in-law, Tom Benkovich; and five siblings: Eugene Marrelli, Frank Coscarelli, Iola Carracciolo, Fiorina Librande and Alfredo Coscarelli.

The family would like to thank Hospice Alliance and the staff of Willowbrook for the compassionate care they provided to Therisa.

Visitation will take place on Thursday, June 29, 2023, at Proko Funeral Home from 9:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary of Pompeii Catholic Church, 2224 45th Street, at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at St. George Cemetery.

