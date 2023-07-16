Thomas E. Fleming

KENOSHA - Thomas Edward Fleming, 62 years old of Kenosha, WI passed away Monday, July 10, 2023, at Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital, Pleasant Prairie, WI.

He was born November 6, 1960, in Harvey, IL, the son of the late Charles and June (Benzinger) Fleming.

Tom was an avid Chicago Cubs and Blackhawks fan; he enjoyed watching horse racing, hiking, camping, and fishing. Tom will be remembered for his kind-heartedness, and his soft, gentle nature.

Survivors include his children, Allison Fleming of Waukee, IA and Dani Fleming of Dallas Center, IA; brothers, Lawrence (Sheila) Fleming of Danville, CA and Robert (Celeste) Fleming of Pleasant Prairie, WI; and nieces and nephews, Theodore Fleming, Kyle Fleming, Chrissa Fleming, and Gianna Fleming.

Memorial services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, July 31, 2023, at All Saints Mausoleum, 3300 Springbrook Road, Pleasant Prairie, WI.

