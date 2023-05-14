Thomas Edward Kubik

1946 - 2023

Thomas Edward Kubik, 76 years old, of Wisconsin and Florida, passed away suddenly in Shelbyville, KY.

He was born November 28, 1946 to Edward and Lillian Kubik in Chicago, IL.

He is survived by his wife Donna.

A Celebration of Life is planned in Wisconsin, with a gathering of friends in Florida later in the year.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Strang Funeral Home of Antioch. Memorials can be made to a charity of choice or to the Plantation Community Foundation, 500 Rockley Boulevard Venice, FL 34293.

For additional information, please call (847)-395-4000. Please sign the online guestbook for Tom at www.strangfh.com.