1935-2023

KENOSHA—Thomas George Remington, 88, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 28, 2023, at Hospice Alliance Hospice House.

Born in Kenosha, on March 8, 1935, he was the son of the late Wesley and Ruby (Hebard) Remington. A lifelong resident of Kenosha, he was educated in local schools and graduated from Kenosha High School in 1953.

Following high school, Tom served in the US Army from 1953 until his honorable discharge in 1955. He was proud to be part of an Honor Flight to Washington, DC in 2014.

After his service, he was employed as a letter carrier for United States Postal Service in Kenosha for more than 30 years. He received many commendations for his dedicated and safe driving and retired in 1990. He was a long-time member of the National Association of Letter Carriers. Following his retirement, he volunteered at the Civil War Museum.

On December 4, 1993, he married Patricia Ann “Penny” Kosecki in Kenosha. Penny lovingly cared for Tom through many health issues he battled later in life. The couple enjoyed traveling together and spending time with family and friends.

He served as Treasurer of the Kenosha Running Club and ran numerous marathons. Tom also served as Treasurer of the Kenosha County Genealogy Society, and meticulously researched several branches of his family tree.

He was a loyal fan of all Wisconsin sports teams and was a long-time Packers season ticket holder. Tom attended the famous “Ice Bowl” game at Lambeau Field in 1967. He also enjoyed reading books, keeping up with the news, and collecting sports memorabilia. Tom was a member of Society of American Baseball Research (SABR) and the Daughters of the American Revolution.

Survivors include his wife, Patricia Remington; a son, Christopher (Kathryn) Remington; two grandchildren: Blair Catherine and Colin Michael Remington; a step-son, Brad (Kim Freitag) Cole; a brother-in-law, Paul (Linda) Kosecki; and is further survived by loving nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Judy (Larry) Kavalauskas.

A committal service will take place on Friday, June 9, 2023, at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park, 4300 Green Bay Road, at 10:00 a.m. with full military honors.

