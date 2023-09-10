Thomas L. Kramsvogel

Dec. 29, 1954 – Sept. 6, 2023

KENOSHA - Thomas "Tommy" L. Kramsvogel, 68, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at his residence.

He was born on December 29, 1954, to the late Robert L. and Diana (Jorgensen) Kramsvogel in Kenosha. He was educated in the schools of Kenosha.

Tommy was known for his congeniality, wit, love and appreciation for others. He enjoyed playing cards, gambling, cribbage and dice games. Tommy loved being with family.

Tommy will sadly be missed by his sisters: Dianne Hegewald and Gail (Michael) Ade; his children: Stasha Kramsvogel, TJ (Heather) Kramsvogel, Jade (Heidi) Kramsvogel and Shayle (RD) Berghammer; his eight grandchildren; his one great-granddaughter; and several other family members and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Kay Plowman; and a brother, Robert J. Kramsvogel.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Bruch Funeral Home

3503 Roosevelt Road

Kenosha, WI 53142

262-652-8298

Visit Tommy's

Online Memorial Book