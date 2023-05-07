Aug. 7, 1952—May 3, 2023

LONG LAKE—Thomas M. Stukel, age 70, of Long Lake, WI, passed away on Wednesday, May 3, 2023.

He was born on August 7, 1952, in Kenosha, WI, the son of the late Clarence Stukel and Beatrice (Petit) Smith. He attended the Kenosha Schools, graduating from Tremper High School with the Class of 1973.

Thomas married Jean Niemi on February 26, 2006, in Las Vegas, NV. The couple celebrated their 17th Wedding Anniversary this year.

He was employed as a mechanic for many years. Thomas enjoyed fishing, camping, cars and motorsports, and telling jokes to anyone who would listen.

Thomas is survived by wife, Jean; son, Matthew (Ashley) Stukel of Kenosha, WI; best buddy and grandson, Calvin Stukel; sisters: Annette Stukel of Kenosha, WI, Roberta (William) Young of FL, and Elizabeth (Patrick) Hamm, of Kenosha, WI; sister-in-law, Connie (Jim) Peterson of Kenosha, WI; mother-in-law, Mabel Niemi of Ewen, MI; best friends, Dave and Patti Young; his cat and constant companion, Tonto; many nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.

Private family services will be held.

