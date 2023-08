BEACH PARK, IL—Tom Sokal, 71, of Beach Park, IL, passed away peacefully at home, in his sleep, after a long illness, on July 25, 2023. He was born January 26, 1952 in Kenosha, WI.

A memorial visitation will be held Saturday, August 12, 2023 from 10:00 a.m to 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 824 N. Lewis Avenue, Waukegan, IL 60087. Followed by a memorial service at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.