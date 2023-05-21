Sept. 15, 1921—May 14, 2023

KENOSHA—Velma Lucille Pfeiffer, 101, of Kenosha, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Mother’s Day May 14, 2023 at Grande Prairie Health & Rehab Center in Pleasant Prairie.

A longtime Kenosha resident, Velma was born on September 15, 1921 to the late Allen and Mary (Anderson) Whitmire in Williams, IA.

On April 15, 1939, Velma was united in marriage to the late John Adam Pfeiffer in Kenosha at St. Mary’s Catholic Church and their loving marriage lasted just shy of 69 years. He preceded her in death on March 6, 2008.

Velma was a simple woman with old world hard work ethics and morals. While raising six children, she helped raise 30 plus acres of vegetables and picked them and sold them at farmers markets for over 30 years.

She enjoyed loving her many descendants and she enjoyed their lake property in northern Wisconsin and their property in Arizona.

Velma is survived by her son, Larry (Carole Birong) Pfeiffer of Kenosha; a daughter-in-law, Cheryl Pfeiffer of Kenosha; her son, Gregory Pfeiffer of Ferryville, WI; and her daughter, Debra (Herb) Cabrera-Pfeiffer of Riverside, CA; her 20 grandchildren; her 49 great-grandchildren; and many great-great-grandchildren; and her brother, Everett (Eileen) Whitmire.

Velma is preceded in death by her daughter, Carol in 2003, two sons:Jerry in 2015 and Peter in 2019, two sisters: Violet Hobbs and Virginia Glasman and a brother, Wilbur Whitmire.

Funeral Services for Velma will be held on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Bruch Funeral Home. Entombment will follow at All Saints Mausoleum. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Memorials would be appreciated to the family.

