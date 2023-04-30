KENOSHA - Vera Verda Meinhardt, age 102, formerly of Marshfield and Greenwood, passed away at The Legacy at St. Joseph's in Kenosha on April 22, 2023.

Memorial services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Immanuel United Church of Christ in Greenwood. Inurnment will follow in West Side Cemetery. A gathering of relatives and friends will be held on Saturday, May 6, 2023 from 12:30 p.m. until the time of the service at church.