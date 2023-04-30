Vera Verda Meinhardt
Aug. 24, 1920 - April 22, 2023
KENOSHA - Vera Verda Meinhardt, age 102, formerly of Marshfield and Greenwood, passed away at The Legacy at St. Joseph's in Kenosha on April 22, 2023.
Memorial services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Immanuel United Church of Christ in Greenwood. Inurnment will follow in West Side Cemetery. A gathering of relatives and friends will be held on Saturday, May 6, 2023 from 12:30 p.m. until the time of the service at church.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.cuddiefh.com and www.KenoshaFuneralHome.com.
Cuddie Funeral Home of Greenwood, WI is assisting the family with arrangements.
Complete obituary information is available on the Piasecki Funeral Home website.
Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services
3720 39th Avenue 262-658-4101