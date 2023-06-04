March 3, 1928—June 2, 2023

KENOSHA—Violet Soens, 95, of Kenosha, passed away on Friday, June 2, 2023, at Library Terrace, surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Milwaukee, on March 3, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Louis and Lucy (Wasielewski) Smentek.

On October 18, 1952, she married Richard W. Soens at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Milwaukee. He preceded her in death on February 28, 2002.

Violet worked in the Milwaukee County Hospital, the Milwaukee courthouse, at American Motors in the export department, and worked as Kurt’s secretary for his Smoke Stacks business, as well as devoting her life to her family. She was involved with St. Therese, the Christian Mothers Club, CYO Band, and the Catholic Womens Club.

She enjoyed trips to Las Vegas, playing poker, blackjack, and BINGO. Violet loved music; playing the violin and piano.

Survivors include two sons: David (Gina) Soens and Kurt (Mary) Soens; two daughters: Candy Soens-Francetic and Cindy Soens; six grandchildren: Sam Soens, Natalie Soens, Kaiya Soens, Tatiana Soens, Clinton Francetic, and Elliot Francetic; six great-grandchildren: Rayna, Elaina, Hendrix, Trey, JJ, and Jordan; and two sisters-in-law: Sister Ruth Soens, O.S.F. and Joan Soens. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Aside from her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, Jerome Smentek.

The family would like to thank the staff at Library Terrace and Hospice Alliance for the compassionate care they provided.

Visitation will take place on Monday, June 12, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, 4816 7th Avenue, from 9:00 a.m. until the time of Mass at 10:30 a.m. Interment will take place privately at All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Hospice Alliance or St. Elizabeth Catholic Church would be appreciated by the family.

