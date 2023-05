April 13, 1941—May 6, 2023

ANCHORAGE, AK—Wayne D. Jensen passed away May 6, 2023 in Anchorage, AK.

Wayne was born to Chester and Hazel Jensen in Kenosha on April 13, 1941.

He married Rita (Kenney) Jensen in 1962. He moved his wife and three children: Jim, Jayne, and Ken to Anchorage, AK in 1972. They all reside in Alaska.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers: Chester, Jr. and Vernon Jensen.

He is survived by his wife Rita; and their children. His sister, Sandra Becker; and brother, Donald (Joyce) Jensen. He is survived by many grandchildren; and great-grandchildren which he adored.

Many other family members and friends.