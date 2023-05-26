Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

May 25, 1941 – May 20, 2023

PARIS – Wayne K. Meredith, 81, passed away unexpectedly at Aurora Medical Center in Summit, WI, on May 20, 2023. He was born on May 25, 1941, son of the late Milton and Blanche (nee Davies) Meredith.

Wayne was united in marriage to the love of his life, Cassandra “Sandy” L. Slagoski, on May 4, 1963. Sandy preceded him in death on May 1, 1999.

Wayne worked as a Parts Associate for Interstate Farm Equipment and Pedersen GMC.

He enjoyed helping his son-in-law, Kevin Muhlenbeck, best friend, Chad Johnson and neighbor, Bill Fliess, with farming their land. Wayne loved running the tractors for field work. He also enjoyed mowing his lawn and sitting by the fire after a long day.

Wayne is survived by his daughter, Kim (Kevin) Muhlenbeck; sons: Scott (Samantha) Meredith, Craig Meredith; grandchildren: Arden, Evan, Taylor, Carson, Jacob; brother, Warren (Patsey) Meredith; sister-in-law, Mary Jane (Bill) Neuhaus; brother-in-law, Dick Slagoski; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends too numerous to mention.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, 4600 County Line Road, Mount Pleasant. In lieu of flowers, the family has suggested memorials to the American Cancer Society.

Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory

4600 County Line Road, Mount Pleasant, WI 53403

262-552-9000