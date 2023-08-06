Weldon P. Fritzel

June 12, 1930 – July 25, 2023

RACINE - Weldon Patrick Fritzel, "Erwin Filz", age 93, passed away Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at Ridgewood Care Center. He was born in Kenosha, WI, the fourth of nine children of the late Siegfried and Martha (nee Weinbrenner) Filz.

Weldon proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1951–1953 and then in the U.S. Air Force from 1956-1962.

His proudest moments were returning from Korea and graduating from Radio and TV School. He was a member of the Disabled American Veterans and the 3rd Infantry Division and the VFW. Weldon will be dearly missed by family and friends.

Surviving are his siblings: Harry (Antoinette) Filz, Louise Ditthardt, Anita (Winfred) Schroeder; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings: infant sister, Elsie, Elsie Filz, Gilbert Filz, Donald (Joyce) Filz, Raymond (Wanda) Filz.

Per his wishes private services were held followed by interment with full military honors at Sunset Ridge Cemetery, Kenosha.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Ridgewood Care Center staff on 2 East and Dr. James Gierahn for their loving and compassionate care.

