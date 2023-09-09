May 30, 1954—Sept. 5, 2023
KENOSHA—Wendy Jane Thomas, 69, of Kenosha, passed away the morning of September 5, 2023. Wendy was a proud St. Louis Cardinals fan, loved reading, playing cards, doing puzzles, gardening, and more than anything—attending the theater, music, and sporting events that her kids and grandkids took part in. Beloved by so many, she had a sharp sense of humor, and truly felt like home to anyone lucky enough to meet her.
Preceded in death by father, Stuart Mekemson; stepmother, Betty Chan; sister, Leslie Allen and brother, Jack Mekemson. Survived by her husband of 44 years, Calvin Thomas, daughters, Bethany Thomas of Chicago, IL, Christina Englund of Kenosha, WI, and Katherine Thomas of New York, NY. Grandchildren, Mason and Kira Englund; Mother Jane Hall, and siblings Shelle Pentes and David Mekemson.