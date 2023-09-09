KENOSHA—Wendy Jane Thomas, 69, of Kenosha, passed away the morning of September 5, 2023. Wendy was a proud St. Louis Cardinals fan, loved reading, playing cards, doing puzzles, gardening, and more than anything—attending the theater, music, and sporting events that her kids and grandkids took part in. Beloved by so many, she had a sharp sense of humor, and truly felt like home to anyone lucky enough to meet her.