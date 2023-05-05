Aug. 16, 1931—April 16, 2023

RIDGELAND—Wilfred O. Anderson, age 91, of Ridgeland, WI, took Gods’ hand and went to heaven on Sunday, April 16, 2023. Wilfred was born to William and Gertrude (Settingsgaard) Anderson in Osseo WI on August 16, 1931.

He graduated from Osseo H.S. in 1949. He spent his working years in Kenosha, WI, retiring from American Brass.

On October 8, 1955 he married the love of his life, Mary June Fink in Dubuque, IA. Wilfred enjoyed spending countless hours fishing at the family cottage on Lake Eau Claire. He was a deer hunter, built and flew radio controlled airplanes, was a former member of the New Auburn Community Choir and enjoyed riding his Honda Gold Wing. He was a member of Cornerstone Christian Church in Eau Claire, WI.

Wilfred is survived by his wife, Mary; his daughter, Shellie (Tom) Randall of Augusta, WI; son, William (Gail) Anderson of Haugen, WI; four grandchildren: Katrina Randall Williams of Holland, OH, Anthony Randall of Augusta WI, Lewis Anderson of Haugen, WI and Brennan Anderson of Haugen, WI; brother, Darrel Anderson of Kenosha, WI; sister-in-law, Betty Scenters of Long Beach, CA; three nieces and one nephew. He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents and a nephew.

A Graveside Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 7, 2023 at the Osseo Cemetery on County Road O in Osseo WI. Justin Carter, Minister from Cornerstone Christian Church will be officiating.

Arrangements are with Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Homes, Dallas & Cameron.