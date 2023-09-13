July 15, 1951—Sept. 8, 2023

KENOSHA—William “Bud” Lee Wright, 72, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family Friday, September 8, 2023 at his residence.

He was born on July 15, 1951 to the late Glen and Virginia (Tripp) Wright in Memphis, TN. He was educated in the schools of Kenosha.

Bud met the love of his life, Judith Eckert in 1978 and was married in 1999 in Kenosha.

Bud owned and operated Wright Pallet for 14 years and R&W Storage for many years.

Bud enjoyed ice fishing, fishing, gardening, was a gun collector, shooting at the range and going to Wyoming prairie dog hunting.

Bud is survived by his loving wife Judy; his daughter, Stacy (Jason) Kehl; his grandchildren: Haley (Danny) Livdahl, Hannah Kehl, Haidyn Kehl and Danielle Kehl; his great-granddaughter, Khloe Livdahl and his sister, Kay Wheeler. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his brothers: Jerry Barr and Carl Wright and his sisters: Betty Black, Glenda James and Barb Dunn.

Funeral Services for Bud will be held on Saturday, September 16th at 12:00 p.m. (Noon) at the Bruch-Hansen Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.

Bruch-Hansen Funeral Home

6019 – 7th Ave.

Kenosha, WI 53143

262-654-2136

