1951-2023

KENOSHA—William Ianni, 71, of Kenosha passed away on July 30, 2023, surrounded by his loving family.

William was born on December 13, 1951, in Kenosha, the son of the late Walter and Isabel (Hamilton) Ianni. William married Marcia “Marcie” Judith on November 3, 1997, in Kenosha.

He worked in construction for many years. His hobbies included fishing, gardening, cooking, watching movies, cheering for the Chicago Bears and the Chicago Bulls but most of all he loved spending time with his friends and family.

Survivors include his son, Geno Ianni (Cristina VanHout) of Kenosha; brother, Gary Ianni of Kenosha; nephews: Mike (Becky) Stanis of CO, Phillip (Cynthia) of TN; niece, Sera (Tony) Henry of CO; and many more family and friends. William was preceded in death by his brother Wayne, his parents; wife, Marcia and his sisters, Patricia and Dina.

A memorial gathering will be held at Kenosha Funeral Services on Saturday, August 12, 2023 from 12:00 PM-2:00 PM with memorial services to follow immediately at 2:00 PM.

