1926—2023

SILVER LAKE—Yvonne “Lois” Sokolski, born September 5, 1926, of Silver Lake, sadly passed away at the age of 96. Lovingly known as Mama Soaky, Nana, Mrs. S., Mumpy, Ma, and Grandmom.

A resident of Silver Lake for over 75 years and a faithful member of the Community Baptist Church.

Lois loved kids and taught Math at Wheatland Center GS, Mukwonago Parkview, and Salem Central High. She held a Master’s degree in Math and was on the National Council of Teachers of Mathematics, National Education Association, Wisconsin Teacher’s Association, School Boards, PTA, the Village Board, Library Board, Coached girl’s cheerleading and basketball, Den mother for Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts, Troop Leader for Girl Scouts and Brownies, Score Keeper for the Babe Ruth and Little League Baseball teams, and a member of the Lois Club, (where everybody knows your name).

In her spare time she sold real estate, enjoyed sewing and volunteered for Voter’s Registration and fundraisers.

Lois loved to laugh and gave big hugs to everyone she knew.

She is survived by her children: Jack, Jim, Jerilyn, Jody; her loving grandchildren; sister; nieces, nephews; her beloved companion, Happy Cat; and many dear friends, neighbors, former students, teachers and interns.

She is preceded in death by her husband, John, her parents, two brothers and one sister.

A memorial service will be held at the Silver Lake Community Baptist Church on Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 12:00 Noon. Lunch will follow at the Copper Bottom Restaurant in Silver Lake.