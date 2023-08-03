For a decade, "Lili's Empanadas" has been a featured favorite of the annual Holy Rosary Church festival.

Owner Liliana Tenuta spends weeks making sure they are ready and this year is no exception. This year, the festival will be held Aug. 11-13 at 2224 45th St.

For the past decade, Liliana has volunteered to make hundreds of empanadas for the festiva, workingl alongside her sister-in-law, Betty Tenuta, outside of holding down a full-time job.

"We always help with the Holy Rosary Festival. There was a meeting so I brought my empanadas and they loved them," Liliana said. Yet, when she started festival-goers weren't super familiar with them so she was called the "empanada lady."

Over time, Liliana's booth has grown to be one of the most popular among the vendors at the festival.

"My friend's husband was at a bar talking about festivals and one of his friends said, 'Oh my gosh, you have to try those empanadas,'... That was exciting," Liliana said.

Although she always sells out of her product, demand just keeps growing. She used to only make 300 empanadas, then 800 and then 1,500 for the first time last year.

"Last year we sold out so we made the same amount this year," Liliana said. "My goal is to sell out by Sunday at noon so next year I'll know to make something like 2,000. I just don't want to make too many."

Throughout June and July, Liliana and Betty go to the church every weekend from around 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to make around 360-400 empanadas at a time.

"Now we have to go back and make the sauce the first week of August," Liliana said. "One year I started making some chimichurri sauce and people went crazy."

She said although there are several different styles of empanadas one can make, being from Argentina, she makes hers the Argentinian way.

"Sometimes people will say, 'Yesterday they tasted a little different.' Well, I don't measure, so one day might taste maybe a little spicier than another day, but they still love it," Liliana said.

Liliana said the church has asked her to make empanadas for other events during the year, but she said she doesn't have the time. "But if somebody has a party and they want them, I'll make them," she said.

For the festival, Liliana only makes beef empanadas, but she can also make chicken, cheese or vegetable if someone orders them for a group.

Liliana started learning how to cook her Argentinian empanadas when she was around 9 years old. "My cousins in Argentina, we all have recipes (for the empanadas)," she said.

When she went to Argentina over Christmas, Liliana and her family members were making empanadas for a wedding when suddenly there was a power outage.

"We had no lights. There was a big storm and we were still making them in the dark," Liliana laughed.

She said she gives out business cards during the festival and can be contacted through her Facebook account Lili's Empanadas if people want to inquire about a potential order.