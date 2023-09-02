Church plans textile, clothing drive

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — A textile and clothing drive sponsored by Living Waters Ministries will be held on Saturday, Sept. 9, at Pleasant Prairie Church, 8405 104th Ave.

The drive will be held from 9 a.m. to noon. They are collecting clothing, jackets, coats and paired shoes, towels, linens, curtains and drapes. All items must be cleaned and placed in garbage bags; shows bound together and placed in separate garbage bags, with clothing/textiles in separate bags. Some ripsa nd stains are acceptable.

The textile products will help Living Waters Ministries continue to meet the physical, social and spiritual needs of Kenosha County residents, and support various community programs, agencies and projects including the Shalom Center, Sharing Center and more.

Fundraiser to benefit Maui fire victims

KENOSHA — In recognition of Patriot Day, the Knights of Columbus Archbishop Messmer Assembly 1201 will hold a spaghetti and meatball dinner on Monday, Sept. 11, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Italian American Club, 2217 52nd St.

The suggested donation is $22 per person, with all of the proceeds going directly to the victims of the wildfires in Maui, Hawaii.

For more information contact Rich Mich at 262-818-0839, or email at shercookr@yahoo.com

Relic of St. Jude coming to Wisconsin

WAUWATOSA — The relic of St. Jude’s forearm will be making a pilgrimage through the United States this fall and will be stopping at St. Jude The Apostle Parish in Wauwatosa on Sunday, Sept. 17.

The day will begin with Mass at 2 p.m. followed by veneration of the relic from 3 to 10 p.m. This parish is the only stop in the Archdiocese in Milwaukee, and thousands are estimated to travel to pray before the relic of St. Jude, known as the “Apostle of the Impossible” for his unwavering faith.

Relics “reveal to us concretely the marvelous way that God’s grace has worked through His saints,” said Fr. Justin Weber, administrator at St. Jude Parish. “In this way, they elicit true faith and as we read over and over again in the Gospel, it is through faith that Jesus heals the human person physically and spiritually.”

St. Jude the Apostle Parish is located at 734 Glenview Ave., Wauwatosa.

Sharing Center needs supplies

TREVOR — Supported by 29 churches in Kenosha County and beyond, the Sharing Center, which serving the rural crisis needs of Kenosha County families, is requesting assistance.

Regularly serving 3300 residents, the Center’s greatest needs are: gym shoes, new or gently used; heavyweight/cold weather sleeping bags; sheets, towels, and blankets, new or gently used; perishable and non-perishable food donations; laundry detergent & dish soap; cat & dog food.

Donations can be delivered during business hours to 25700 Wilmot Road, Trevor. Learn more at www.thesharingcenter.net or call 262-298-5535.

Diaper bank, food pantry offered

SOMERS — Somers Community United Church of Christ, 9918 12th St. (Highway E and 100th Avenue), invites those in need to use its food pantry and diaper bank.

Every Tuesday from 2 to 5 p.m., families will receive diapers and wipes in limited quantities.

If you are expecting, you may begin visiting the Diaper Bank in your third trimester. Please bring photo ID. The church also offers a non-perishable food pantry.

Call the church office at 262-859-2540 for info.

Carts needed at food pantry

KENOSHA — Each Tuesday from 4-5:30 p.m. Grace Lutheran Church serves on average 130 families pantry services.

Not only does Grace serve those who don’t have cars to drive up, but because of donations over the years (each cart costs between $45-$55) Grace Welcome Center Pantry has been able to provide 34 households with carts to make it easier to get their food home.

Grace Welcome Center needs carts to help those who walk up and is hoping more support will come in from the community. They have had a strict rule that each household can only get one cart. Carts can be dropped off at Grace Welcome Center, 2006 60th St., Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. or can you can write a check to cover the cost of a cart by sending a it to the church.