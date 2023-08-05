Silver Rose Prayer & Mass set Wednesday

KENOSHA — The public is invited to join a special Silver Rose Prayer and Mass at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 7307 40th Ave, coordinated by the Kenosha Knights of Columbus councils.

They will honor the message of our Lady of Guadalupe. The Prayer and Mass will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 9, beginning at 6 p.m. in the church with light refreshments to follow. Each year, from early March through mid-December, Silver Roses that have been blessed by the pope are stewarded by the Knights of Columbus councils along routes that begin in Canada and move throughout the United States and eventually end up in Mexico. Every stop the Silver Rose makes on the pilgrimage is an opportunity for Catholics to pray for: respect for life issues, for the spiritual renewal of each nation, and for the advancement of the message of Our Lady of Guadalupe.

You can learn more about the apparition of Our Lady of Guadalupe at www.catholicnewsagency.com/resource/55425/our-lady-of-guadalupe .

New Heart Luncheon to be held Aug. 15KENOSHA — The Ladies’ New Heart Luncheon will be held at noon on Tuesday, Aug. 15, at the Parkway Chateau, 12304 75th St.

Speaker Ralph Davis will speak on “From a Graveyard in Vietnam.” He and wife Lynn have two stepsons and three grandchildren. He is 74 years old and a graduate of NIU. He taught school 10 years, Driver’s Education 15 years, spent four years serving on the local school board, and was mayor for eight years. He has handed out Gospel tracts to high school students since 2017. The luncheon committee consists of Christ-centered, Bible believing women from southeast Wisconsin. Luncheon cost is $12. No child care is provided.

Men are invited this month.

For reservations call Nancy at 262-914-1821 or Kathy at 262-653-0503.

Diaper bank, food pantry offered

SOMERS — Somers Community United Church of Christ, 9918 12th St. (Highway E and 100th Avenue), invites those in need to use its food pantry and diaper bank.

Every Tuesday from 2 to 5 p.m., families will receive diapers and wipes in limited quantities.

If you are expecting, you may begin visiting the Diaper Bank in your third trimester. Please bring photo ID. The church also offers a non-perishable food pantry.

Call the church office at 262-859-2540 for info.

Sharing Center needs supplies

TREVOR — Supported by 29 churches in Kenosha County and beyond, the Sharing Center, which serving the rural crisis needs of Kenosha County families, is requesting assistance.

Regularly serving 3300 residents, the Center’s greatest needs are: gym shoes, new or gently used; heavyweight/cold weather sleeping bags; sheets, towels, and blankets, new or gently used; perishable and non-perishable food donations; laundry detergent & dish soap; cat & dog food.

Donations can be delivered during business hours to 25700 Wilmot Road, Trevor. Learn more at www.thesharingcenter.net or call 262-298-5535.

Carts needed at food pantry

KENOSHA — Each Tuesday from 4-5:30 p.m. Grace Lutheran Church serves on average 130 families pantry services.

Not only does Grace serve those who don’t have cars to drive up, but because of donations over the years (each cart costs between $45-$55) Grace Welcome Center Pantry has been able to provide 34 households with carts to make it easier to get their food home.

Grace Welcome Center needs carts to help those who walk up and is hoping more support will come in from the community. They have had a strict rule that each household can only get one cart. Carts can be dropped off at Grace Welcome Center, 2006 60th St., Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. or can you can write a check to cover the cost of a cart by sending a it to the church.