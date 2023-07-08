Annual festival procession set

KENOSHA – Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Kenosha will hold its annual festival procession on Sunday, July 16. The procession is in honor of Our Lady of Mount Carmel.

Line up for the procession is at 12:30 p.m. that day in front of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church on 19th Avenue and 54th Street. The procession will begin at 1 p.m. and proceed north on 19th Avenue to 53rd Street, then west on 53rd Street to 23rd Avenue, then south on 23rd Avenue to 55th Street, then east on 55th Street to 19th Avenue and then north on 19th Avenue back to the church.

The procession will end inside the church with benediction around 2 p.m.

The procession is part of the 74th annual Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church festival which will take place on Friday, July 14, from 6 to 11 p.m., Saturday, July 1,5 from 4 to 11 p.m., and Sunday, July 16, from 2 to 10 p.m. in Columbus Park located on 22nd Avenue and 54th Street. The festival’s homemade spaghetti dinner will be served on Friday an Saturday, June 14-15, from 4 to 8 p.m. in the church hall.

Contact the Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church office with questions at 262-652-7660 or via email at parishoffice@olmckenosha.org.

New Heart luncheon set July 18

KENOSHA — The Ladies’ New Heart Luncheon will be held at noon on Tuesday, July 18, at Parkway Chateau, 12304 75th St.

Speaker Deborah Bryan’s topic will be “The Battle Would Be Fought in the Wilderness of the Human Heart.” From a military family who traveled a lot, she has four children and eogjt grandchildren. She was saved at a Billy Graham crusade in 1976 and is part of a ministry to high-schoolers.

The group’s committee consists of Christ-centered, Bible believing women from SE Wisconsin.

The luncheon cost is $12. No childcare is provided.

For reservations call Nancy at 262-914-1821 or Kathy at 262-653-0503.

Diaper bank, food pantry offered

SOMERS — Somers Community United Church of Christ, 9918 12th St. (Highway E and 100th Avenue), invites those in need to use its food pantry and diaper bank.

Every Tuesday from 2 to 5 p.m., families will receive diapers and wipes in limited quantities.

If you are expecting, you may begin visiting the Diaper Bank in your third trimester. Please bring photo ID. The church also offers a non-perishable food pantry.

Call the church office at 262-859-2540 for info.

Sharing Center needs assistance and supplies

TREVOR — Supported by 29 churches in Kenosha County and beyond, the Sharing Center, which serving the rural crisis needs of Kenosha County families, is requesting assistance.

Regularly serving 3300 residents, the Center’s greatest needs are: gym shoes, new or gently used; heavyweight/cold weather sleeping bags; sheets, towels, and blankets, new or gently used; perishable and non-perishable food donations; laundry detergent & dish soap; cat & dog food.

Donations can be delivered during business hours to 25700 Wilmot Road, Trevor. Learn more at www.thesharingcenter.net or call 262-298-5535.

Carts needed at food pantry

KENOSHA — Each Tuesday from 4-5:30 p.m. Grace Lutheran Church serves on average 130 families pantry services.

Not only does Grace serve those who don’t have cars to drive up, but because of donations over the years (each cart costs between $45-$55) Grace Welcome Center Pantry has been able to provide 34 households with carts to make it easier to get their food home.

Grace Welcome Center needs carts to help those who walk up and is hoping more support will come in from the community. They have had a strict rule that each household can only get one cart. Carts can be dropped off at Grace Welcome Center, 2006 60th St., Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. or can you can write a check to cover the cost of a cart by sending a it to the church.