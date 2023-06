Flag retirement ceremony today

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — The Knights of Columbus Bishop Messmer Assembly 1201 will be holding a flag retirement ceremony on Saturday, June 10, at 9 a.m. at St. Anne Catholic Church, 9091 Prairie Ridge Blvd .

Used and worn flags can be dropped off at either Prairie Side ACE Hardware, 6505 80th St., or any Catholic church. The Knights of Columbus will also be taking donations for new flags at ACE Hardware on Saturday, June 10, from noon to 3 p.m.

New Heart Luncheon set

KENOSHA — The Ladies’ New Heart Luncheon will be Tuesday noon on June 20 at the Parkway Chateau, 12304 75th St.

“God’s Protective Hand’ is the topic for speaker Carla Miller. She and husband Kerry have been married for more than 51 years, have four children, 11 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

The luncheon committee consists of Christ-centered, Bible-believing women from southeast Wisconsin. The cost is $12. No child care is provided.

For reservations call Nancy 262-914-1821 or Kathy 262-653-0503.

Meijer effort aids church food pantry

KENOSHA — Kenosha Meijer customers can help stock the shelves of Westosha Lakes Church Food Pantry by purchasing a $10 Simply Give donation card upon checkout at their local Meijer now through July 1.

Meijer customers shopping online using Meijer pickup or home delivery can also purchase Simply Give donation cards as an add-on to their orders.

At the end of the campaign, the donation cards are then converted into food-only gift cards and given to Westosha Lakes Church Food Pantry to serve those facing food insecurity.

Carts needed at food pantry

KENOSHA — Each Tuesday from 4-5:30 p.m. Grace Lutheran Church serves on average 130 families pantry services.

Not only does Grace serve those who don’t have cars to drive up, but because of donations over the years (each cart costs between $45-$55) Grace Welcome Center Pantry has been able to provide 34 households with carts to make it easier to get their food home.

Grace Welcome Center needs carts to help those who walk up and is hoping more support will come in from the community. They have had a strict rule that each household can only get one cart. Carts can be dropped off at Grace Welcome Center, 2006 60th St., Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. or can you can write a check to cover the cost of a cart by sending a it to the church.