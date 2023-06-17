St. Peter’s plans Healing Mass

KENOSHA — St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 2224 30th Ave., Kenosha, will have a Healing Mass on Thursday, June 22, at 6:30 p.m.

The Mass asks for God’s Blessings for special intentions, whether it is physical, mental, or emotional and includes the Sacrament of Anointing of the Sick.

Meijer effort aids church food pantry

KENOSHA — Kenosha Meijer customers can help stock the shelves of Westosha Lakes Church Food Pantry by purchasing a $10 Simply Give donation card upon checkout at their local Meijer now through July 1.

Meijer customers shopping online using Meijer pickup or home delivery can also purchase Simply Give donation cards as an add-on to their orders.

At the end of the campaign, the donation cards are then converted into food-only gift cards and given to Westosha Lakes Church Food Pantry to serve those facing food insecurity.

Sharing Center needs assistance

TREVOR — Supported by 29 churches in Kenosha County and beyond, the Sharing Center, which serving the rural crisis needs of Kenosha County families, is requesting assistance.

Regularly serving 3300 residents, the Center’s greatest needs are: gym Shoes, new or gently used; heavyweight/cold weather sleeping bags; sheets, towels, and blankets, new or gently used; perishable and non-perishable food donations; laundry detergent & dish soap; cat & dog food.

Donations can be delivered during business hours to 25700 Wilmot Road, Trevor. Learn more at www.thesharingcenter.net or call 262-298-5535.

Carts needed at food pantry

KENOSHA — Each Tuesday from 4-5:30 p.m. Grace Lutheran Church serves on average 130 families pantry services.

Not only does Grace serve those who don’t have cars to drive up, but because of donations over the years (each cart costs between $45-$55) Grace Welcome Center Pantry has been able to provide 34 households with carts to make it easier to get their food home.

Grace Welcome Center needs carts to help those who walk up and is hoping more support will come in from the community. They have had a strict rule that each household can only get one cart. Carts can be dropped off at Grace Welcome Center, 2006 60th St., Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. or can you can write a check to cover the cost of a cart by sending a it to the church.