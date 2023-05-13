Ladies’ New Heart luncheon set

KENOSHA — The Ladies’ New Heart luncheon will be held at noon on Tuesday, May 16, at the Parkway Chateau, 12304 75th St.

Jodi Lawrence of Racine will speak on the topic “Blessings Disguised as Tragedies.” She has worked more than 10 years in the healthcare field doing professional coding, and four years as an adjunct instructor in medical coding. Jodi classifies herself as a lifelong learner.

The committee members of the luncheon are Christ-centered, Bible believing women from southeast Wisconsin. The cost is $12. No child care is provided.

For reservations call Nancy 262-914-1821 or Kathy 262-653-0503.

Meijer effort to help church food pantry

KENOSHA — Kenosha Meijer customers can help stock the shelves of Westosha Lakes Church Food Pantry by purchasing a $10 Simply Give donation card upon checkout at their local Meijer now through July 1.

Meijer customers shopping online using Meijer pickup or home delivery can also purchase Simply Give donation cards as an add-on to their orders.

At the end of the campaign, the donation cards are then converted into food-only gift cards and given to Westosha Lakes Church Food Pantry to serve those facing food insecurity.

Area church to host genealogy speaker

RICHMOND, Ill. — British Interest Group of Wisconsin and Illinois will host Dana M. Kelly as a guest speaker.at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 20, at the Community Church, 5714 Broadway, Richmond, Ill., and by and virtual Zoom. Both are open to the public and free to the public.

Kelly will give an “Introduction to Genetic Genealogy. “ She will explore the basics of how a DNA test can be useful for genealogical research.

A second session at 11:05 a.m. will be on “Why is my Ethnicity Estimate Wrong (and Does it Matter)?”

Kelly serves as the executive director of the Norwegian American Genealogical Center. She oversees the daily operation of the center and is active in outreach activities and educational programming.

Register in advance for the Zoom meeting: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZUkd—sqD8rGdek2iK-kkFoYOSYMFenz_ep. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about linking to the meeting. No registration necessary if you are meeting at the Community Church in Richmond, Ill.

Diaper bank, food pantry offered

SOMERS — Somers Community United Church of Christ, 9918 12th St. (Highway E and 100th Avenue), invites those in need to use its food pantry and diaper bank.

Every Tuesday from 2 to 5 p.m., families will receive diapers and wipes in limited quantities.

If you are expecting, you may begin visiting the Diaper Bank in your third trimester. Please bring photo ID. The church also offers a non-perishable food pantry.

Call the church office at 262-859-2540 for info.

Sharing Center needs assistance

TREVOR — Supported by 29 churches in Kenosha County and beyond, the Sharing Center, which serving the rural crisis needs of Kenosha County families, is requesting assistance.

Regularly serving 3300 residents, the Center’s greatest needs are: gym Shoes, new or gently used; heavyweight/cold weather sleeping bags; sheets, towels, and blankets, new or gently used; perishable and non-perishable food donations; laundry detergent & dish soap; cat & dog food.

Donations can be delivered during business hours to 25700 Wilmot Road, Trevor. Learn more at www.thesharingcenter.net or call 262-298-5535.

Carts needed at food pantry

KENOSHA — Each Tuesday from 4-5:30 p.m. Grace Lutheran Church serves on average 130 families pantry services.

Not only does Grace serve those who don’t have cars to drive up, but because of donations over the years (each cart costs between $45-$55) Grace Welcome Center Pantry has been able to provide 34 households with carts to make it easier to get their food home.

Grace Welcome Center needs carts to help those who walk up and is hoping more support will come in from the community. They have had a strict rule that each household can only get one cart. Carts can be dropped off at Grace Welcome Center, 2006 60th St., Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. or can you can write a check to cover the cost of a cart by sending a it to the church.