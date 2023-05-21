Now that we’ve got you thinking about books ...

The 15th annual edition of “Liz’s Book Club” is looking for entries.

Each summer, Kenosha News readers join this “club,” which shares favorite titles through your local newspaper.

Our list covers all sorts of books, from the latest thrillers to classics.

It’s simple to join: Just tell us about a great book (fiction or non-fiction) — or several books — you’ve read. Besides getting tons of great reading suggestions, you could also win a $50 gift certificate to Blue House Books in Downtown Kenosha. Everyone who sends in a book suggestion is entered into a random drawing for the gift certificate.

Send your reading suggestions to: “Liz’s Book Club,” Kenosha News, 6535 Green Bay Road, Kenosha, WI 53142. Send emails to: esnyder@kenoshanews.com. The deadline is Thursday, June 1. We’ll run the list on Sunday, June 4. Until then, happy reading!

— Elizabeth Snyder