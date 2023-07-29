A tip from the rabbi: I grew up in Milwaukee, so if you write me a note from anywhere in Wisconsin it is going right IN!

Question: I have been enjoying your column for years, and I am wondering what is your stance on organ donations, as well as cadaver donations? Since this is a relatively new field that would not be covered by scriptures, just curious as to how the Jewish, Muslim and Catholic faiths are treating these issues. Thanks in advance. — From L, in Appleton, Wis.

Answer: The issue of organ donation became a pressing issue in medical ethics in the late 1960s when the drug cyclosporine was invented.

Cyclosporine is an immunosuppressive agent used to treat organ rejection post-transplant. It also has use in certain other autoimmune diseases, treatment of organ rejection in kidney, liver, and heart allogeneic transplants, and rheumatoid arthritis when the condition has not adequately responded to methotrexate.

What this miracle drug did was make possible organ transplantation by preventing your body from rejecting the implanted organ.

The religious concerns first center around the question of determining the time of death of a cadaver donor. The transplant surgeons need to remove the organs, like a heart, as soon as possible, but they obviously cannot remove it before the patient has died. With the use of heart/lung machines a person’s heart can be kept beating artificially even after the brain has died.

This led a prestigious Harvard Medical School committee to determine that brain death is the actual time of death. Religious authorities have accepted this.

The other religious concerns of the Abrahamic faiths concern the need for speedy burial, which is often not possible while preparations for transplantation are being made.

Other concerns involve the belief (Orthodox Judaism) that all a person’s organs and limbs should be buried in their grave.

However, the commandment to do everything possible to save a life overrides all other ritual concerns and makes it a loving and noble religious act.

Cadaver donations are more tricky. They prevent the cadaver donor from being buried or cremated and unless the bodies are scrupulously watched and guarded, they open up the possibility of mutilation of a corpse, which is, of course, a terrible sin.

Some organ donations, like corneal donations, do not have as tight a timeline as heart and liver transplantation and raise fewer ethical concerns.

Finally, the ethical issue of organ transplantation must confront the problem of fairness in the distribution of organs to those on a waiting list. We have all heard of celebrities skipping the line.

So, I firmly encourage all my readers to sign up to be organ donors. The rabbis taught, “One who saves a single life is like one who saves the entire world.”

I agree.

Money matters

I am getting bored with the cremation vs. in-ground burial debate we have been having these past few weeks because it has mainly become an argument about money …

Question: You refer to the “few hundred dollars” a family can scrape together. May I respectfully advise you, we are discussing the “few big thousands of dollars.” Big difference.” — From E in Middle Island, NY

Answer: It is certainly true that cremation is cheaper than in-ground burial, but by how much is not clear, particularly if the cremains are buried in a grave or placed in a crypt, both of which obviously adds to the cost. I don’t know what to say about the cost issue. Of course, I respect it, but I am not completely convinced by it.

It is interesting to me that not one single reader suggested doing away with marriage ceremonies and receptions because of their cost and just eloping to a justice of the peace with a reception at a burger joint afterward.

The issue is the spiritual significance of religious rituals and their worth in the scope of our lives. God accepts the first sacrifice ever offered — the sacrifice of Abel — and not the second sacrifice — the sacrifice of Cain — precisely because Abel’s sacrifice was from “the very firstlings of his flocks” while Cain’s was just some discarded fruit of the fields.

I think there is a nobility in making our religious rituals beautiful, and beautiful has a cost.

I am not defending lavish and garish spending beyond our means, but I am defending making the religious rituals of our life cycle events wonderful and welcoming to family and friends and that has a cost.

We spend lavishly on so many things that do not honor our ancestors or our traditions, why can’t we honor the dead in a sacrificial manner that honors their life? If cost is the only consideration, then beauty and tradition have no chance of surviving our materialistic age.